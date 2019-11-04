‘Entrepreneurs should help society’ 

By | Published: 12:32 am 4:56 pm

Hyderabad: Every entrepreneur must be conscious of the well-being of the society, said Dr Ratnakar, Director, Global Hospitals.

Participating in Entrepreneurship-Week, an event conducted by ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education (IFHE) on its campus. Dr. Ratnakar said entrepreneurs must always have a positive mindset and they should show empathy towards their workers.

“Their main aim must be to serve the community at large and each task they take-up should be meaningful and purposeful,” he said.

Ratnakar said an entrepreneurial activity which is not useful to the society is a waste. “Entrepreneurs do not fall from sky but they are born in schools and colleges,” he said.

The budding entrepreneurs were introduced to eight types of intelligence and their relevance to entrepreneurship and leadership.

Dr Ratnakar asked students to familiarise themselves with the different personality traits before venturing into innovation and entrepreneurship. These traits were open-mindedness, conscientious, extrovertness, agreeableness and neuroticism.

“Every entrepreneur should keep in mind five Ws: What, Why, When, Where and Who before starting an entrepreneurial activity that will help them to achieve success,” he added.

Students of Samavesh Club gave a musical performance on the occasion. Faculty, staff and students attended the event in large number.

