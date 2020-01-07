Entrepreneurship orientation programme held at MANUU

By | Published: 11:43 pm

Hyderabad: The Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) conducted Student Orientation Program on Entrepreneurship under PMYUVA scheme run by Ministry of Skill Development (MSDE), Government of India, in collaboration with Association of Lady Entrepreneur (ALEAP ) India, Hyderabad.

Dr Mohammed Yousuf Khan, principal, Polytechnic and in-charge Training and Placement Cell, MANUU, in his opening remark, advised the students to utilise the opportunity and come up with new innovative thoughts and ideas to become young entrepreneurs. Program Manager, Atal Incubation Centre, ALEAP Hyderabad, Mutyala Sarath urged the students to develop their skills to establish their own business.

The nodal manager of PMYUVA scheme of MSDE, Shweta Narayan gave brief description of the scheme. She encouraged the students to take an active part in the one-week entrepreneurship programme, going to be conducted after the orientation programme.

Earlier, Dr Arshia Azam, Principal ITI-MANUU, welcomed the gathering and said MANUU ITI Hyderabad was having good infrastructure facility and was selected among 24 ITI’s for this unique pilot project.

