Entries for National Online Athletic Fitness Championship opens

By | Published: 11:57 am

New Delhi: With an aim to encourage athletes and aspiring athletes to keep themselves going amidst the pandemic, a virtual fitness Championship ‘eNERGIZE’ has been organised by fitness platform Xtraliving in association with The Directorate of Sports, Sports Authority of India and Youth Services of Maharashtra.

The National Level Online Athletic Fitness Championship is expected to witness more than 1,00,000 participants and athletes from across Khelo Game Athletes, National Game Athletes, and other students. Olympic athletes have also lent their supporting for this event.

Competitors will be shown a workout video by the team of professionals and then, they will have to submit a video performing the same workout before the given deadline whilst adhering to the rules and regulations of the competition and by registering on Xtraliving’s official website.

The first three winners of the competition will be awarded prize money of Rs 75,000, Rs 50,000, and Rs 25,000, respectively. Winners will also be given trophy and certificate and all participants will receive a digital certificate of participation.

Rishikesh Kumar, Founder and CEO of Xtraliving, said: “As the country was under lockdown for months, most of the sporting events have been cancelled, but it is important to revitalise sports at any cost. We are creating this platform to encourage all athletes and aspiring athletes nationally keeping their safety and health in mind. We are expecting this event to be a grand success.”

As a next step after the competition of the campaign, Xtraliving’s will focus on improving the health and fitness of kids through XtraFit Kids Program a 360-degree fitness program for kids. The programme follows a holistic approach including the three key pillars – Movement, Nutrition, and Recovery. It includes personalised assessment, trackers, scheduling, monitoring, and coaching that help build the right habits in your child for a lifetime vitality.