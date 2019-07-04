Entries invited for photography contest

By | Published: 11:34 pm

Hyderabad: On the occasion of World Photography Day on August 19, Telangana Photojournalists Association (TPJA) has announced its annual photography contest for photojournalists in Telangana.

Interested photojournalists can submit their works for the competition by August 5 and awards for the best entries would be presented at a special programme on August 19. The winning entries will also be part of a special photography exhibition to be held at Ravindra Bharathi from August 14 to 19.

Entries can be sent in three categories, published best picture, pictures depicting developmental works, lakes, village life, agriculture and handicrafts and the third category being historical buildings, tourist hotspots, Jatara, festivals, artistes and various art forms of Telangana, according to TPJA president, G Bhaskar.

The first, second and third prize for each category comprises a cash award of Rs 10,000, Rs 7,000 and Rs 3,000 and the TPJA will also give away nine consolation prizes that come with a cash award of Rs 2,000 in all the three categories.

Send entries to: Telangana Medical Academy, Samachar Bhavan, FDC Complex, AC Guards, opposite Mahaveer Hospital, Masab Tank, Hyderabad-500028. Ph: 98499-77029

