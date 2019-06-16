Environment first, economics next

By | Published: 17th Jun 2019 12:04 am 9:33 pm

The United Nations has declared ‘Air Pollution’ as the theme for this year’s World Environment Day. ‘Greening the Blues’ is the slogan this year. So, the time is apt to introspect and understand that we are edging towards the brink.

Before we move further on the topic, here are a few facts on air pollution:

• 92% of the people worldwide do not breathe clean air

• Air pollution costs the global economy $5 trillion every year in welfare expenses

• Ground level ozone pollution is expected to reduce staple crop yields by 26% by 2030.

Strategic Error

Economics is the driving force of development. So where does economics figure and what’s its role here? In traditional India, the ‘PanchaBhoota’ (five elements of nature — air, water, soil, sky and fire) were recognised as the harbingers of prosperity and wellness.

Down the line, other aspects of development, double-digit growth, urban catharsis, etc, have put economics in the driver’s seat while the environment has been relegated as an ‘along with’ driven passenger with no role in terms of speed/destination.

How I wish we could put the environment first and foremost. Always and every time.

Studying Challenges

Environmental economists have been making efforts to understand:

• Effects of various economic activities on the environment and human health

• Permit trading, also referred to as ‘cap and trade’. This approach was successfully used to address acid rain in the 1990s. It’s also been proposed as a policy tool to address release of greenhouse gases that cause global warming

• Cost-benefit analysis of environmental regulations

• Economics of biofuels, waste management, land clean-up, other environmental technologies and industries

• Valuation, which aims to assign dollar values to natural resources. Valuation also deals with nature-provided ‘ecosystem services’, such as erosion prevention by trees or water filtering by plants

Increasing economic growth and energy demand is leading to a significant increase in global emissions of air pollutants. Rising emissions, together with other factors, such as climate change, will increase concentrations of particulate matter (PM2.5) and ground-level ozone.

Colossal Costs

Around 3 million people died premature deaths from outdoor air pollution in 2010 and this is projected to be 6-9 million in 2060.

The market impacts of outdoor air pollution are projected to lead to global economic costs that would gradually increase to 1% of the global GDP by 2060. Costs related to additional health expenditures and labour productivity losses will also dominate in the long run.

Air pollution occurs when harmful or excessive qualities of substances, including gases, particles and biological molecules, are introduced into the earth’s atmosphere. Air pollution in our country is a serious issue, ranking higher than smoking, high blood pressure, child and maternal malnutrition and risk factors for diabetes.

At least 140 million people breathe air 10 times or more over the WHO safe limit and 13 of the world’s 20 cities with the highest annual levels of air pollution are in India. This leads to premature deaths of 2 million Indians every year. In urban areas, most emissions come from vehicles and industry, whereas in rural areas, much of the pollution stems from biomass burning for cooking and keeping warm.

In autumn and winter, large-scale crop residue burning in agriculture fields – a low-cost alternative to mechanical tilling – is a major source of smoke, smog and particulate pollution. India has a low per capita emission of greenhouse gases but the country as a whole is the third largest after China and the United States. A 2013 study on non-smokers found that Indians have 30% lower lung function compared with Europeans.

Little Improvement

The Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act was passed in 1981 to regulate air pollution and there have been some measurable improvements. However, the 2016 Environmental Performance Index ranked India 141 of the 180 countries.

In 2015, the Government of India, together with IIT Kanpur launched the National Air Quality Index. In 2019, India launched ‘The National Clean Air Programme’ with tentative national target of 20-30% reduction in PM2.5 and PM10 concentrations by 2024, considering 2017 as the base year for comparison. It will be rolled out in 102 cities that are considered to have air quality worse than the National Ambient Air Quality Standards. But will all these be enough?

Mitigating Measures

The government has committed to a 50% reduction in households using solid fuel for cooking.

Some goals set for the future are:

• Clean up the transportation sector by adding 1,000 electric public transport buses

• Achieve the goal of 25% private vehicles running on electricity by 2023

• Provide farmers with a machine called a Happy Seeder, which converts agricultural residue to fertilizer

• Analyse health data and study the efficiency of different room filtration systems in areas where indoor air pollution is the highest

• Identify effective ways to inform the public about air pollution data

• Launch new citizen science programmes to better document exposures

• Reduce Carbon Emissions: According to Inter-governmental Panel on Climate Change, to limit warming well below 2 degree Celsius, CO2 emissions should decline by about 20% by 2030 and reach net zero around 2075; to limit warming below 1.5 degree Celsius, CO2 emissions should decline by 50% by 2030 and reach net zero by around 2050

In Telangana

• The Haritha Haram programme of the government of Telangana targets planting 230 crore saplings and also ensuring a good survival rate

• Establishment of Clean Air Authority

• Irrigation projects to promote agriculture

(The author, an IAS, is Zonal Commissioner, GHMC, and has studied Environmental Economics from London School of Economics)