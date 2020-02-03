Environmental imbalance leads to strange incidents: Gangula Kamalakar

By | Published: 9:16 pm

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar on Monday said strange incidents have been taking place due to environmental imbalance, and this can be reversed only by planting number of trees under Miyawaki system.

The Minister planted saplings to mark the launch of Miyawaki plantation taken up by Karimnagar Commissionerate police at City Police Training Center near Lower Manair Dam here on Monday. Police have decided to plant 12,500 sapling in a one acre land.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamalakar said police, who earlier used to confine to lathis and thutas, changed their working style under friendly policing system. Crime rate has also come down with the police being involved in public interest programme by maintaining cordial relations with all sections of the society.

Commissioner of Police, VB Kamalasan Reddy was a role model in taking safety and security measures for the protection of people as well as involving in public interest programme.

Karimnagar secured fourth place in safety and security aspects only because of the steps being taken by the CP. Earlier, Karimnagar used to be treated as a sensitive place. However, it has turned as a more secured place and many companies were coming forward to investing here.

Kamalasan Reddy informed that in 2018, they promised the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to plant 25,000 saplings and achieved 90 percent target.

Trees planted at Markfed grounds were supplied water through drip system. 15,000 saplings planted by police department in different Haritha Haram programmes were developed as big trees.

In order to plant many number of saplings in a small area, they have adopted Miyawaki system, he informed and emphasized that everybody should plant at least 10 trees for the protection of environment.

