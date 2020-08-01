Eoin Morgan says Dinesh Karthik will call shots at KKR

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:15 pm

Hyderabad: Despite being the captain of England ODI and T20 team, Eoin Morgan said that Kolkata Knight Riders’ captain Dinesh Karthik will call the shots at the franchise in the upcoming Indian Premier League which will be staged in UAE.

Morgan, who was part of 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad last year, was bought by the Kolkata franchise for Rs 5.25 cr in December. “KKR hold a big place in my heart, not only for the experience I had in three seasons there, but also because I met Trevor Bayliss. It was where our relationship started. When I look back at the time we spent together there, it was invaluable,” Morgan said during a talk show with Harsha Bhogle on Cricbuzz.

“The group of players that have now retired, Brendon McCullum, Brett Lee and Jacques Kallis are the guys I learned from. I’m looking forward to getting back to KKR and contributing towards their success,” he stated.

Morgan also felt that the leadership styles are different. “I met with Dinesh (Karthik) pre-Christmas and he’s a great guy and a fantastic cricketer. He is the leader at the club. The big thing for me was that he understood that I want to give and help. We have different leadership styles, but ultimately, Dinesh will be making all the decisions and I’ll be like a sounding board,” Morgan added.

Now you can get hand picked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .