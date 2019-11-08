EPFO serves notice on RTC to pay Rs 760.62 PF dues

By | Published: 6:54 pm

Hyderabad: The debt-ridden TSRTC continues to slip deeper into a financial abyss. After the Transport department slapped it with a notice to pay Rs 452.86 crore tax dues for years 2017-18 and 2018-19, the EPFO (Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation) regional commissioner served notice to the TSRTC in-charge managing director and Principal Secretary for Transport Sunil Sharma on Friday for payment of Rs 760.62 crore towards provident fund of the RTC workers.

The EPFO authorities stated that Rs 760.62 crore due for payment, was not deposited into the accounts of the RTC employees. The TSRTC managing director was directed to appear before the EPFO regional commissioner with full details of PF arrears on November 15. He was also warned that huge penalties will be levied in case of any delay in paying the PF dues.

This will be third major blow for TSRTC in the last three days. The Corporation was asked to pay Rs 452.86 crore by Telangana Transport department towards Motor Vehicle tax arrears. The High Court also directed the RTC management to pay another Rs 200 crore to RTC Workers Credit Cooperative Society after the Society managing committee filed a plea stating that the TSRTC management exhausted their funds of Rs 411 crore, and did not repay them.

