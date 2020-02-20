Epiq opens global capability centre in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:14 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad has attracted another multinational technology company. US-based legal services company Epiq Global has opened its global capability centre in Hyderabad.

Located at Sohini Technology Park in the Financial District, the facility will support customers worldwide. The centre will house over 450 employees to start with and can accommodate about 800 once it expands its operations.

The technology-enabled legal services company operates in 15 countries with more than 80 offices and has 14 data centres worldwide.

