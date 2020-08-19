Epson introduces 3 new EcoTank printers in India

By | Published: 4:05 pm

New Delhi: Electronics giant Epson on Wednesday launched three new integrated EcoTank printers at a starting price of Rs 44,999 in the India market.

According to the company, the new products — L14150, L15150 and L15160 — are compact, wide-format and are multifunction printers.

“These new EcoTank printers are ideal for business applications that require larger prints at a very reasonable cost,” said Siva Kumar, Senior General Manager, Inkjet Printers at Epson India.

“The high input paper capacity of these printers also helps to reduce frequent paper refill and maintenance downtime, thus furthering increased business efficiency,” he added.

The new printers are powered by Epson’s ‘PrecisionCore’ technology that aims to help deliver faster prints and use ‘Heat Free Technology’ to consume less power.

The printers also come equipped with a host of connectivity options – Wi-Fi, USB and Ethernet – for seamless printing.

The Epson L15150 and L15160 are A3 size Multi-Function Colour printers (MFP) with pigment-based inks for water and smudge-resistant prints.

The Epson L14150 is an A4+ Multi-Function Colour printer (MFP), designed for on-demand A3+ printing and up to legal size scanning and copying. According to the latest IDC numbers, Epson maintained second position with a market share of 29.1 percent and a decline in shipment by 49.4 per cent (YoY).

Epson faced severe supply issues as its manufacturing hubs had to cater to the surge in global demand with limited manpower, said the IDC report.

Epson registered a market share of 40.6 percent in the inkjet segment as “it lost out some share to ink cartridge models from HP and Canon which were preferred by a section of Home users who did not want to make a high investment in ink tank printers”