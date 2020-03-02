EPTRI course on environmental management launched

By | Published: 10:47 pm

Hyderabad: Environmental sustainability is rapidly emerging as the major development and policy challenge for the countries, said C Partha Sarathi, director general of Environment Protection Training and Research Institute (EPTRI).

He inaugurated the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC)-EPTRI International Civilian Training Programme on ‘Environmental Management’ offered by Union Ministry of External Affairs here on Monday. About 27 participants from 26 countries covering Ghana, Iraq, Russia, Argentian, Tanzania, Cuba, Liberia, Madagascar, Panama, Zimbabwe, Nepal and other African Countries, are attending the course.

Speaking on the occasion, Partha Sarathi said the three-week course would give an opportunity for participants to learn about trends that influence the environment and living conditions. He felt that the course would also help people understand how different management system as well as approaches are used to manage the environment around the world, especially in India.

