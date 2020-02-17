EPTRI does its bit to make Telangana greener

By | Published: 7:43 pm

Hyderabad: Environment Protection Training Research Institute (EPTRI) marked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s birthday by planting saplings in and around its campus.

C Partha Sarathi, director general, EPTRI; SD Mukherji, (Rtd.) advisor; heads of departments; scientists; environmental engineers; and employees planted saplings of various species. “EPTRI is covered with about 200 plant species. Many plantation activities were taken up by the institute to improve the green cover in Hyderabad. EPTRI engaged itself in propagation of important medicinal and aromatic plants in its tissue culture lab. Herbal Garden is being established in EPTRI,” Sarathi said.

The institute also took up several projects on resilient agricultural practices in the drought-prone areas of Telangana, Rejuvenation of Urban Forest Blocks, which are lung spaces for citizens, livelihood projects, and capacity-building programmes for farmers. This facilitates the increase in tree cover from 24 per cent to 33 per cent of the State’s total geographical area, an EPTRI statement read.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter