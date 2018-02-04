EPTRI report lavishes praise on Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:51 pm 11:02 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana Tourism has been showered with praise for its eco-friendly and ‘responsible tourism’ initiatives, and Hyderabad has been called a ‘charming’ city with a ‘distinct identity’.

All this features in the recently-released State of Environment (Telangana) report prepared by the Environment Protection and Training Research Institute (EPTRI). High on praise for the city, the State and the Tourism department, the report nevertheless does list a series of suggestions for the government to work on, to ensure responsible and sustainable tourism development.

“Hyderabad is a charming city, not just to visit but also to study, work and live in,” says the report, sponsored by the Union Ministry of Environment.

Cultural diversity

“This legendary city has over 400 years of history. It thrives with a variety of cultures that gives it a distinct identity of its own. This is where tradition fuses with modernity, and heritage structures vie with modern high-rise buildings,” the report says.

Many environmental activities were being taken up by Telangana Tourism units, such as making eco-friendly bags with non-woven fabric and paper, and efforts are on to make sensitive tourist destinations plastic-free, it says. Cleaning groups of women have been set up at many tourism destinations such as Pochampalli, with the aid of community participation.

“Energy management, waste management, organic farming and green practices have been encouraged at all possible tourism destinations, especially in ecologically-sensitive places, and the efforts of those who try to follow these are being duly recognised with suitable tourism awards,” the report points out.

As a cautionary note, the report also asserts that the relationship between tourism and environment is ‘complex’ and there was need for more to be done.

It proposes that tourist destinations be given categories based on how clean their environs are with ‘green category’ denoting a clean tourism destination and ‘red category’ pointing to ‘urgent action required for environment improvement’.

Suggestions galore

The suggestions include fuel-efficient and battery-operated vehicles for transportation at tourist destinations, use of LED lighting and solar systems in hotels and lodges and consultations with locals for environment protection plans.

“Aqua Clean Pond Solution can be used to purge the Durgam Cheruvu of its odour, colour and mosquito menace, green building technology can be used for all constructions, consumable products sold at tourist destinations should be eco-friendly, home-stay concept can be re-introduced and promoted well in Hyderabad and other tourist destinations,” the EPTRI report suggests.