Erasmus+ int’l grant for UoH

Hyderabad: The Center for Neural and Cognitive Sciences, School of Medical Sciences, University of Hyderabad (UoH) has received a multi-institutional Erasmus+ international grant.

It was given for the proposal titled ‘Integrated Track in Brain and Cognitive Sciences (iBRAIN)’ under the capacity building in higher education 2019 scheme.

The main purpose of the project is to modernisation of curriculum in cognitive studies by developing new and innovative courses besides methodologies in the partner countries. It also aims at updating existing courses in cognitive neurosciences, psycholinguistics, neuropsychology and related areas. The project duration is up to three years starting January, 2020.

According to the centre, the grant will promote the internationalisation of training in cognitive sciences among the consortium partners and allow student mobility. Several workshops and conferences will also be organised to implement activities planned within the project. The first meeting of all the PI’s from the partner countries will be held in Paris in 2020.

The center has been actively conducting research in frontiers areas in cognitive and neuroscience besides offering both postgraduate and doctoral programmes in these areas.

