ERCs will lose local connect: Raghuma Reddy

Hyderabad: The State level Electricity Regulatory Commission that determines tariff and regulates purchase and procurement of power will be controlled by the Centre through a central authority if the proposed Amendments to the Electricity Act 2003 becomes a law . Centre also can take away the powers of the State government to nominate its members. Experts of the field say that this move will make the commission insensitive to state specific issues as the members nominated might not be from the state at all.

As per the amendments proposed, the constitution of the electricity Regulatory Commission will be by a selection committee consisting of a sitting or retired Judge of Supreme Court , Secretary (Ministry of Power) Government of India, two State Chief Secretaries in rotation and one Secretary from any Ministry of the Government of India.

The Bill also proposes a Electricity Contract Enforcement Authority (ECEA) which will have sole power and jurisdiction to adjudicate contract matters regarding performance , obligations, sale, purchase or transmission of electricity. “Hitherto these powers are vested with the State ERCs. Thus the ECEA will be sole authority exercising and controlling the power contract related matters. Even Payment related issues will also be decided by this agency. This is not in the interest of the state, TSSPDCL Chairman and Managing Director G Raghuma Reddy told Telangana Today.

Giving an instance of the imposition of a clause that the states must purchase 17.5 percent of power generated from renewable energy resources, Raghuma Reddy said , that decisions of people sitting somewhere in Delhi will have adverse impact on the states like Telangana. ” If the ERC is now formed and imposed on the state from the centre, the decisions will be far from ground reality. ERC should be formed by the state government with the people who have an understanding of the State and its people,” he argued.

Similarly, he says that the free power being given to farmers in Telangana and the geographical difficulties in producing wind and hydel power in a land locked state like Telangana will only be understood by a ERC that has roots in the State.

Consequent to the formation of Telangana State, Telangana State Electricity Regulatory Commission (TSERC) was constituted on November 3, 2014. The ERC aims to improve functioning of Power Sector in the State of Telangana to make it viable and with prime focus of protecting the interests of the consumers.

The ERC also facilitates intra-state transmission and wheeling of electricity, issues licenses to persons seeking to act as transmission licensees, distribution licensees and electricity traders with respect to their operations within the State. State ERC also promotes generation of electricity from renewable sources of energy and adjudicates disputes between the licensees, and generating companies and to refer any dispute for arbitration.

