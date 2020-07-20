Erica Fernandes gets a new hairdo

By | Published: 10:03 pm

Mumbai: Television star Erica Fernandes has got a new makeover.

Taking to Instagram, Erica posted a video in which she is seen chopping off her long locks at home. Erica looks quite stylish in “bangs”.

“Snip snip…new look,” she captioned the clip.

Her friends and fans have given a thumbs up to her new hairstyle.

Reacting to the video, Hina Khan commented: “Bang on.”

Actor Arjun Bijlani wrote: “Cute.”

Erica is currently a part of Ekta Kapoor’s daily soap “Kasautii Zindagii Kay”.

On personal front, Erica recently revealed that she has been in a relationship for over three years. “I am not single. I am in relationship and he’s not from the industry. It’s been over three years now. We are very good friends. We speak about all kinds of nonsense..he doesn”t like watching me romance any other guy on screen,” Erica had shared