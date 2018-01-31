Ernst and Young to expand Hyderabad centre

By | Business bureau | Published: 9:26 pm 9:48 pm

Hyderabad: Ernst and Young’s Fraud Investigation and Dispute Services (FIDS) is looking to expand its operations in India by adding 100 more people in the country. The company currently has an employee count of 746 and 21 partners and wants to make this 846 by end of this year, a top executive of the company said.

In terms of its operations in Hyderabad, the company is looking to expand the officer here as well as one-third of the new hiring will happen in the city. “We currently have 140 people in Hyderabad and going ahead we plan to hire more people. And as Hyderabad serves as our technology lab, we plan to move to a new facility in the next few months,” said Arpinder Singh, partner and head, EY FIDS. He also added that they will make the announcement of the new facility by next month.

Singh was speaking at the launch of the report titled ‘How can you disrupt risk in an era of digital transformation’.

The report stated that almost 60 per cent of Indian companies are not aware of the Global Data Protection Regulations (GDPR) guidelines in comparison to a global average of 39 per cent.

And this is also proving beneficial for the consultancy firm EY that has been getting a lot of requests from companies in India for compliance and regulations. “Three months ago we just had 10 clients with us with respect to GDPR guidelines, but now he had 55 large clients. And this number is all set to increase even as we approach the deadline,” Singh said.

The GDPR guidelines are going to be in effect from May 25 this year and it says that companies having operations in the European Union have to follow the guidelines otherwise they will have to face penalty. EY has about 90 people from their team focused on the guidelines.

The report also stated that over 70 per cent of Indian respondents see data protection and data privacy compliance as increasing areas of concern while 46 per cent are worried about cyber breach and insider threats. In terms of investment in emerging technologies, the report said that while globally 39 per cent of companies plan to adopt robotics and 38 per cent will use Artificial Intelligence, in India 50 per cent of respondents plan to use robotics and AI.