Eroding constitutional morality

By | Published: 13th Aug 2020 12:05 am 9:09 pm

The recent political turmoil in Rajasthan has put the spotlight on the role of the Governor once again. After the Rajasthan High Court ordered ‘status quo’ in relation to the notices issued by the Speaker initiating the proceedings under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot paraded his MLAs before the Governor and requested him to convene the session.

Article 163 contemplates that there shall be a Council of Ministers with the Chief Minister as the head to aid and advice the Governor in exercise of the functions, except in so far as he is by or under the Constitution required to exercise his functions or any of them in his discretion. This shows that the Governor can exercise discretion only in certain cases specifically contemplated under the Constitution.

Discretionary Powers

Article 174 contemplates that the Governor from time to time summons the House or each House of the legislature of the State. The constitutional bench of the Supreme Court in Nabam Rebia Vs Deputy Speaker’s case had examined the scope of the words ‘in his discretion’ used in Article 163.

The apex court held that insofar as the exercise of the discretionary powers vested with the Governor is concerned, the same is limited to situations, wherein constitutional provisions expressly so provide that the Governor should act in his own discretion. It was also held that the Governor can exercise his discretion in a situation where an interpretation of the constitutional provision concerned could not be construed otherwise.

The apex court also further held that the framers of the Constitution decided not to vest discretion with the Governor in the matter of summoning and dissolving the House or House of the State legislature by omitting Article 153(3) of the Draft Articles, which contemplated that the power to summon and dissolve the House shall be exercised by the Governor at his discretion and, therefore, the Governor can summon, prorogue and dissolve the house only on the aid and advice of the Council of Ministers with the Chief Minister as the head.

Confidence of House

After examining Justice Sarkaria Commission report, Justice MM Punchhi Commission report and the treaties by MN Kaul and SL Shakdhar – ‘practice and procedure of Parliament’ published by the Lok Sabha secretariat, the apex court had held that in ordinary circumstances during the period when the Chief Minister and his Council of Minister enjoy the confidence of the majority of the House, the power vested with the Governor under Article 174 to summon must be exercised in consonance with the aid and advice of the Chief Minister and his Council of Ministers, and if the Governor has reason to believe that they have lost the confidence of the House, it would be open to him to require them to prove their majority in the House by a floor test and, thereafter, exercise his discretion if the Council of Ministers and the Chief Minister lose the confidence of the majority.

In the light of the said judgment, the Governor invariably has to abide by the aid and advice of the Council of Ministers and summon the Assembly or if the Governor is in doubt with regard to the said majority, he can summon the Assembly and direct the Chief Minister to prove his majority. In either case, the Governor has to immediately summon the Assembly to resolve the face-off.

The Constitution is an organic document that requires all its functionaries to observe, apply and protect the constitutional values spelt out by it which constitute the constitutional morality. The apex court in the Navtej Singh Johar’s case has observed that the concept of constitutional morality strives and adjusts the organs of the state to maintain such heterogeneous fibre in society in multifarious ways and it is the responsibility of the three organs of the state to curb any propensity or proclivity of popular sentiment or majoritarianism.

Checks and Balances

The constitutional bench of the SC in Government of NCT of Delhi Vs Union of India has held that constitutional morality is that fulcrum which acts as an essential check upon the high functionaries and the citizens alike, as experience has shown that unbridled power without any checks and balances would result in a despotic situation, which is antithetical to the very idea of democracy. Any act to garner justification must possess the potentiality in harmony with the constitutional impulses.

The SC also held that the concept of constitutional governance in body polity like ours, where the Constitution is the supreme fundamental law, is neither hypothetical nor abstraction but is real, concrete and grounded. The governance should be consistent with the Constitution and shall operate under the aegis of the Constitution. It also held that the parliamentary form of democracy as envisaged by the Constitution has its very base the power bestowed upon people to vote and make the legislature accountable for their functioning to the people.

Courting Controversy

In the recent past, the Governor’s role and powers have become a controversial issue in Indian politics. The roles played by the Governors of Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra and now Rajasthan have become highly controversial. The controversies around the issues such as selecting the Chief Minister and determining the timing for proving the majority have projected a negative image that s/he is ‘an agent of the Centre’.

Dr Ambedkar in his speeches had said that the discretionary power is in no sense a negation of responsible government and it is not a general clause giving the Governor power to disregard the advice of the Council of Ministers in any manner in which he finds he ought to disregard.

The Supreme Court in SR Bommai Vs Union of India while examining the invocation of Article 356(1) imposing President’s Rule in Karnataka had specifically held that the Governor is a high constitutional functionary and is expected to conduct himself more fairly, consciously and circumspectly.

(The author is Advocate, High Courts of AP and Telangana)

