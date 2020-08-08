Errabelli calls for village and mandal level committees to assist Covid patients

By | Published: 9:05 pm

Hyderabad: Rural development and Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao has called for formation of village and mandal level committees to create awareness about Covid-19 and also to help patients and their families.

Speaking at a teleconference with people’s representatives and all district officials of Palakurthy Assembly constituency from his residence here on Saturday, the Minister said: “All the villagers must unite and lift themselves above petty issues to fight against the spread of the pandemic. For that , officials, leaders, social service organizations and the youth must join hands. Committees must be formed which will review and coordinate the anti-corona efforts,” Dayakar Rao said.

Suggesting that the committees must be constituted above all political affiliations, he said that all those who want to join these committees must be roped in. He further suggested that the committee members must frequently visit villages and coordinate with the medical staff and also with the police.

He also urged local authorities to conduct tests for all the family members of infected persons. “Put all those who came into contact with the patient under home quarantine. Shift only those whose condition is serious. And all local hospitals must have provision for oxygen and necessary medical supplies,” he said. He informed them that the recovery rate in Telangana State was improving and except a few, the mortality had drastically come down.

Ambulances and 4 lakh masks

Dayakar Rao said that very soon two ambulances will operate in his constituency with one located at Torrur and the other at Palakurthy. “In addition to these two ambulances the Errabelli Trust will donate four lakh masks which will be distributed in a door to door campaign,” he said. He further directed the officers to initiate action on those roaming freely without wearing masks. He informed that the supply of PPEs, medicines, masks and oxygen improved following the strict directions of the Chief Minister.

“However the crux is in the way the material is used. Everyone concerned with the containment of the diseases must work in the prescribed manner or action can be taken against them,” he said. He then directed them to complete the construction of rythu vedikas, vaikuntadhamams and other developmental activities in all panchayats. He advised them to complete the works by utilizing the employment guarantee scheme.

