Errabelli condoles death of ASP Dakshina Murthy

By | Published: 10:23 pm

Warangal Urban: Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao condoled the death of Jagtial Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Dakshina Murthy, who succumbed to Covid-19 at Chalmeda Ananda Rao Institute of Medical Sciences in Karimnagar in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Expressing grief over his demise, Dayakar Rao said that Dakshina Murthy won the hearts of the people of erstwhile Warangal district where he worked for a long time. “He also got special recognition for his services at Medaram jatara as a special officer. I had a long association with him. I am deeply saddened by the demise of the efficient police officer,” he said, and extended condolences to the bereaved family members.

Dakshina Murthy joined as the Sub-Inspector in the police department in 1989 and rose to the rank of ASP.

