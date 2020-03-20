Errabelli Dayakar Rao promises compensation to ryots

By | Published: 9:21 pm

Jangaon/Warangal Rural: Expressing concern over the crop loss due to hailstorm on Thursday, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao on Friday assured the farmers of Devaruppula, Palakurthy, Thorrur, Zaffergadh, Wardhannapet and Parvathagiri mandals of Jangaon and Warangal Rural districts that he would ensure compensation from the government.

He personally inspected the damaged paddy crops and mango plantations and told the farmers not to worry as standing crops got damaged. “It is sad to see standing crops got damaged just before cultivation. The agriculture officials are conducting a survey and as soon as the report is complete, we will take it to the notice of the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. The farmers have spent Rs 20,000 per acre to raise the crop. We will see that they receive compensation,” he said.

District Collector K Nikhila accompanied him.

