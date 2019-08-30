Errabelli Dayakar Rao takes part in Teej festival celebrations

By | Published: 9:08 pm

Warangal Urban: Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Wardhannapet MLA Aroori Ramesh, MP Maloth Kavitha and others danced to the drum beats at the Teej festival celebrations organised here at the Gundla Singaram (58th division) in the city on Thursday night.

The Lambada community people celebrate Teej with religious fervour and gaiety in their respective thandas and villages every year. Teej festival starts on Rakhi Pournima in Sravan month and starts with the sowing of wheat in woven bowls, which soon sprout up as wheatgrass. Women of these two communities participate in the traditional rituals of Teej festival of nine days. Speaking on the occasion, Dayakar Rao said that he would strive to see that the Banajara Bhavan would be constructed in Warangal city. He also added that Sant Sevalal birth anniversary celebrations would be organised on a single day across the State.

“The credit for recognising thandas as villages goes to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. We must thank him for this. On the other hand, Sevalal Jayanthi has been officially recognized by the TRS government,” he added. MLAs Shankar Naik, Former MP A Sitaram Naik, KUDA chairman Marri Yadava Reddy, Teej festival committee chairman Banoth Singhlal and others participated in the celebrations.

