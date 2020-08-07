Errabelli donates Rs 1.45 lakh Rythu Bandhu money to CMRF

By | Published: 1:00 am

Hyderabad: Minister for Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao, who stayed among the general public helping hundreds of families to survive during the lockdown, has once again proved his humanitarian nature by donating the money he received under the “Rythu Bandhu” financial assistance scheme to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

The Minister handed over the cheque for Rs 1.45 lakh to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao here on Thursday. The Chief Minister appreciated the Minister’s gesture. Dayakar Rao also expressed his gratitude to the Chief Minister for encouraging him to do more for the needy.

