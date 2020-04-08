Errabelli interacts with farm workers in Mahabubabad

By | Published: 9:05 pm

Warangal Rural/Mahabubabad: Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao, who has been staying at his residence at Parvathagiri village in the district, has been extensively touring the erstwhile district for the last several days.

On Wednesday, he was on the way to Thorrur from Parvathagiri when he saw two farm workers going to their fields. He enquired about paddy and maize crop and also asked them about the measures they were taking. Finding that they were not wearing any masks, he handed over masks to them. “If you don’t have masks at least use handkerchiefs to cover the nose and mouth to avoid coronavirus,” he said.

Later, he handed over masks and essential commodities to sanitary workers at Thorrur in the Palakurthy constituency.

Later, he inaugurated the maize and Paddy Procurement Centre (PPC) at Thorrur, Pedda Vangara and Rayaparthy.

He exuded confidence and said, “Blood test reports of 30 people have come negative on Tuesday night, tests of 30 others from the erstwhile Warangal district also tested negative.”

