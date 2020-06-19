Errabelli lauds KCR for linking NREGS with other departments

By | Published: 8:32 pm

Warangal Rural: Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had taken a bold decision to link Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) with departments like Irrigation, Rural Development, Roads and Buildings, and Panchayat Raj for the development of the State.

The minister has launched the NREGS works that were linked to the Irrigation department at Gavicharla village of Wardhannapet mandal in the district on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that desiltation of canals, construction of feeder channels and other canal improvement works would be taken up under the NREGS. “While Rs 500 were earmarked for the strengthening of the bunds, renovation of canals and feeder channels of 30,000 tanks in the State, Rs 700 crore were allotted for the repairs of the canals and branch canals under different irrigation projects,” he added.

He also said that Rs 150 crore had been allocated for the canal development under Devadula lift irrigation project to bring 6.21 lakh acres ayacut under cultivation in 38 mandals in nine districts.

“The Chief Minister designed and completed Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project in just two and a half years,” he said. Stating that the works taken up under the NREGS in the past were not much beneficial for the people, he said that the government had decided to link the scheme with other departments in order to take up useful works. “As a part of it, we have issued one lakh more job cards to the people,” he said adding that 75.5 percent works were completed in just three months.

Principal Secretary, Irrigation and CAD department Dr Rajat Kumar said that renovation and development of 7055 km long canals/feeder channels would be taken with Rs 1230 crore in the State and called upon the job card holders to utilise this opportunity. Warangal Rural District Collector M Haritha and other officials were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .