Errabelli launches SADAREM for booking slots for medical examination

Hyderabad: Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao on Monday launched SADAREM (Software for Assessment of Disabled for Access Rehabilitation and Empowerment), a dynamic web-enabled system that would simplify the process of disability certification.

The differently-abled persons can now go to the nearest Mee Seva centre with the Aadhaar card and book a slot for obtaining the certificate.

The Minister, explaining the process at a meeting here on Monday, said the slot booking process would involve verification of fingerprints and Iris besides registration of name and address. “Then applicants will then be handed over a receipt that tells them where and when to attend the medical camp for the determination of their disability.

The Minister said slot booking would automatically be rejected if the percentage of disability is below the required norm. Applicants will have to pay Rs 35 for booking the slot. After an applicant reaches the medical camp on the prescribed date, they will be provided with a specific Sadarem number. After the medical test, the certificate of disability will be issued on the same day.

The Minister said the Telangana government believes that the slot system would eliminate the waiting period at camps, saving time and energy of the disabled and their caretakers. The online system would also eliminate mistakes, usually done by data entry operators, as only a specific number of people would be entertained at camps. Sadarem would also save expenditure on tents, chairs and other material to provide shelter for the disabled.

Aasara pensions

The Minister further said the State government was implementing Aasara pensions scheme, benefitting 39,41,000 people, by allocation Rs 878 crore every month. “While the State is spending a massive Rs 9,402 crore on the programme, the Centre is chipping in with only Rs 209 crore contribution,” he said.

