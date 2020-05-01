Errabelli rebuts BJP leaders’ claims on pensions

By | Published: 8:47 pm 8:49 pm

Warangal Rural: Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao has rebutted the claims of the BJP leaders with regard to the pensions. He said that the BJP leaders in the State were trying to mislead the people stating that the BJP led government at the Centre was providing the pension amount.

Speaking after hoisting a red flag on the occasion of the May Day at Konaimakula village in Geesugonda mandal in the district on Friday, he said that the Centre’s share in the pensions is a mere Rs 200 crore, while the State government is bearing a total of Rs 12,000 crore towards Aasara pensions.

“By giving a meager amount of Rs 200 crore, the BJP is trying pose as if they are giving the total Rs 12,000 crore,” he criticized and asked the BJP leader not to mislead the people by making false claims. On the occasion, the minister has handed over essential commodities to labourers, migrant workers and autodrivers.

