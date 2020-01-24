Errabelli reviews budget proposals

By | Published: 1:09 am

Hyderabad: Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao reviewed 2020-21 budget proposals of his departments here on Thursday. During the review meeting he said that the concept of the TRS government is to increase income and distribute it among the needy. He said that TRS government stands apart in the whole nation when it comes to implementation of welfare programmes.

“We are implementing welfare schemes like Aasara pensions, but there is no support from the Union government,” he rued. He pointed out that the Rs 250 cr material compound component due from the Centre in connection with the Employment Guarantee scheme has not been released so far. He directed the officials to write yet another letter to the centre reminding it of the amounts due and advised concerned officials to give priority to construction of Vaikunta Dhamams, soaking pits, and metal roads in Gram Panchayats.

“There must be a provision for granting Rs 20 lakhs to those Panchayats that performed well in Palle Pragathi programme,” he said. However he pointed out that cleaning of drainages must be taken up on a war footing. Minister also wanted speedy submission of proposals for the PM Gram sadak Yojana under which Telangana was granted 800 km roads and sought central funds for the flagship Mission Bhagiratha programme, which was recently lauded by a central team.