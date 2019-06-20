Errabelli tears into opposition over KLIS

By | Published: 8:59 pm

Warangal Urban: Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao asked the Opposition party leaders to desist from making unwarranted criticism of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, which is a lifeline for Telangana State. He also called upon the people to ignore the criticism of the Opposition and celebrate the inauguration of the project on Friday.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating the renovated office of Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) here on Thursday, Dayakar Rao said, “Instead of searching for loop holes, the Opposition leaders should indeed thank Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for completing the project in a record time. But the Congress and other parties are trying to mislead the people by resorting to unnecessary criticism for political brownie points. However, the Chief Minister personally took interest and finished the project. Despite hurdles created by the Opposition and filing cases against the project, the Chief Minister went ahead and finished the works in a record time,” he added.

He also urged people to come out in large number on Friday and celebrate the inauguration of Kaleshwaram project. “I appeal to the people of the area to celebrate the historical occasion that needs to be celebrated,” he said.

Reacting to the BJP State unit chief K Laxman’s statement that a ‘To let’ board would be put up at Telangana Bhavan, the headquarters of the TRS party, soon, Dayakar Rao said the saffron party fared very badly in Assembly and local body polls and Laxman himself had lost his seat. “If Laxman is capable enough, he should see that the Kaleshwaram project is given national project status by the Centre,” he added.

“It seems he is out of his mind. Why would anyone want to join BJP which has very little presence in the State?” he asked.

Speaking about the development of Warangal, Dayakar Rao said the government was giving top priority to the development of the city. “Efforts will be made to develop Warangal as a tourism hub. We will put Warangal on the country’s tourism map,” he said. KUDA chairman Marri Yadava Reddy, MLA Vinay Bhaskar, MLC Pochampally Srinivas Reddy, Collectors PJ Patil, M Haritha, KUDA Vice-Chairman Ravi Kiran, and others were present at the inauguration.

