Errabelli urges Additional Collectors to expand job scheme

By | Published: 12:02 am

Hyderabad: Minister for Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao on Monday directed all Additional District Collectors to augment the Employment Guarantee Scheme (EGS) to provide gainful employment to more people considering the ongoing lockdown and severe summer conditions.

Speaking through video conference from Ranga Reddy district collectorate, the Minister instructed that job cards must be issued to those who have returned home from other States due to lockdown. He reiterated that the aim of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was to provide work to as many people as possible during these tough times.

The Minister also reviewed issues such as welfare of labour during lockdown, summer, plantations, nurseries, soak pits and construction of Vaikuntadhamams. “All precautions must be taken by maintaining physical distancing between workers and by providing them masks,” he said.

He said there was a 45 per cent increase in the number of employment guarantee workers while 88 per cent got the work. He added that 22.78 lakh people have sought work under the scheme and at least 182 persons were employed from every Gram Panchayat in the state on an average.

He further informed that 22.95 crore saplings are available for plantation in 12,738 nurseries. He also expressed satisfaction over the 86 percent survival rate of the plants. “We have also readied 14.19 laky seeds , and completed work on 3.74 soaking pits out of a target of 44.39 . We have to complete the target fast as the monsoon is fast approaching ,” he said.

He said that construction work of Vaikuntadhamams has been started in 11,508 Panchayats out of the 12,770 Panchayats.

Principal Secretary (Panchayat Raj) Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Special Commissioner Raghunandan Rao, Special Officer (MGNREGA) Saidulu, and Additional Collectors of all districts participated in the meeting.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .