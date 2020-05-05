Errabelli urges farmers to follow token system at procurement centers

By | Published: 12:52 am

Hyderabad: Calling upon farmers to arrive at the procurements only after they were given the token, Minister for Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao on Monday assured them that the government will purchase every single grain from the farmers of the State. He held a teleconference from Hyderabad with District Collectors of erstwhile Warangal district and people’s representatives with regard to corona, procurement and other issues pertaining to the district.

The Minister directed the officials to convince the farmers not to visit the procurement center without token. He urged the farmers to be patient and cooperate with the officials so that the process procurement would be held in a smoother way. He sought details of the problems faced by the farmers at the ground level.

“Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao aims at providing all kinds of relief to the farmers. Hence we must ensure that the purchase should continue till the last produce is sold,” he told the district officers. He reminded them that the State government is determined to purchase the produce despite of shortage of gunny bags, storage capacity and restrictions on movement of trucks. He said that the government is in consultation with the rice millers and soon all related issues will be sorted out.

Warangal to be corona-free soon

Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao expressed confidence that very soon the district would be corona-free. He said that there are only two active cases and now giving a new hope that the ordeal will be over at the earliest. “If no new cases are reported and these two are discharged the district will be free from the pandemic,” he said.

MPs Banda Prakash, P Dayakar, MLCs Bodakunti, Pochampalli Srinivas Reddy, MLAs M Yadagiri Reddy, Challa Dharma Reddy, Aruri Ramesh, Odithela Satish, Shankar Nayak and Redya Nayak and others participated in the video conference.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .