Errabelli urges people not to believe in rumors on govt hospitals

Warangal Urban: Dismissing rumours about medical services available for the Covid-19 patients at government hospitals, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao on Monday said that as many as 136 beds against the total of 340 beds allotted for Covid-19 patients at the MGM Hospital in Warangal were lying vacant. He also added that only four patients were on ventilators against the available 60 ventilators at the hospital.

Speaking to the media here after conducting a review meeting with officials and people’s representatives, Errabelli said that 88 beds with oxygen facility were lying vacant while there were 206 patients including 77 SARI patients getting treatment.

“We will make 100 more ventilators available for the Covid-19 patients at MGMH soon,” he said and added that he had directed the officials to make the PMSSY hospital a superspeciality one and make it available for the patients in a month.

Removing encroachments on nalas

On the removal of the encroachments on the nalas under GWMC limits, he said that 23 structures had been removed so far. “I have directed the officials to work on warfoot basis to remove the encroachments on the nala in 10 days,” he added. The Minister said that he would conduct a review meeting on September 4 again.

Ambulances flagged off

Meanwhile, he has flagged off four ambulances which were funded by the people’s representatives responding to the ‘Gift a smile’ campaign launched by IT Minister K T Rama Rao.

While a total of 14 ambulances were funded by the people’s representatives from erstwhile Warangal district, four of them have been flagged off on Monday. While Bhupalpally and Jangaon constituencies were allotted one each, two vehicles were allotted to Palakruthy constituency.

MLA Gandra Venkataramana Reddy purchased an ambulance for his constituency, while GWMC Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao got the vehicle for Jangaon. Vaddiraju Ravichandra and Santhosh Reddy had funded the vehicles allotted to Palakruthy, said Errabelli.

