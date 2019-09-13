Errabelli urges people to join hands for cleanliness

By | Published: 12:41 am

Karimnagar: Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao called upon people to work with mutual cooperation to develop their villages as model ones. People should take part in Sramadanam once a week and ensure cleanliness in their villages, he said.

Dayakar Rao along with BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar participated in Gram Sabha meeting organised as part of 30-day auction plan held in Mugdumpur on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Panchayat Raj Minister asked the people to keep their villages a clean and impose Rs 200 fine on those dumping garbage on streets.

The fine should be Rs 500 if the same person repeats the mistake. Impose fine of Rs 500 for open defecation. In this regard, a resolution should be passed in gram panchayats, the Minister instructed.

Informing that each house would be given six saplings, he said fine would be imposed even if a single sapling withered.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had enhanced the salaries of sanitation works to Rs 8,500, he said and instructed gram panchayats to make dumping yards and graveyards available.

Promising to sanction a tractor to every village to take up sanitation works, he said there was possibility to take up all types of works under MGNREGS.

Talking about the State government’s welfare schemes, he said the Chief Minister was providing Rs 10,000 to farmers under Rythu Bandhu besides 24-hour power to agriculture sector.

KCR Kits, Aasara pension, Kalyana Lakshmi, Shaadi Mubarak and other schemes had also been implemented, he added.

