Errabelli urges people to participate in Pattana Pragathi

By | Published: 9:31 pm

Jayashankar Bhupalpally: Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao on Wednesday visited Bhupalpally town and interacted with the residents of Krishan Colony in the 2nd ward as part of the Pattana Pragathi programme. He appealed to the people to participate in the programme and help officials make the town a model in the State.

Later, addressing a meeting at BR Ambedkar Stadium, the Minister said that Bhupalpally town was getting Rs 57 lakh funds every month from the State government while a total of Rs 70 crore was released to municipalities.

“Bhupalpally is a developing town. Plans should be made that are acceptable to the people and make it a model town in the State. This is possible only through the active participation of the people,” he said and directed the officials to contain the pig menace in the town by showing alternate employment to traditional pig-rearers.

He also directed the District Collector to serve notices on the councillors and officials who abstain from the Pattana Pragathi programme. He also directed the officials to make plans for the construction of public toilets, integrated market and graveyards. Collector Abdul Azeem asked the municipal authorities to take steps for construction of the faecal sludge treatment plant (FSTP) in the town. Local MLA Gandra Venkataramana Reddy and others attended the meeting.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .