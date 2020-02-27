Errabelli wants MGNREGA funds for cleanliness drive

By | Published: 10:38 pm

Hyderabad: Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao has directed officials to dovetail MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) funds to pay labourers to clean drainages in rural areas. The Minister said that during the last round of Palle Pragathi, he had found that village panchayats were unable to maintain drainages due to lack of sufficient funds.

Speaking at a review meeting here on Thursday, Dayakar Rao also wanted that construction of Vaikunta Dhamams and dumping yards undertaken with the help of the same programme to be completed at the earliest. He asked the officials to speed up plantation of trees under Haritha Haram and advised them to see that the plants are taken care of, during summer months. He then suggested taking up construction of pucca roads with the help of remaining part of the material component funds.

Earlier, Errabelli reviewed the functioning of Abhaya Hastam scheme. He suggested distribution of pensions under Aasara scheme to those who were left out from Abhaya Hastam. He said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had increased Asara pension to Rs 2,016 and also extended benefits to beedi workers, single women and AIDS patients.

He pointed out that 1.90 lakh beneficiaries out of 21 lakh were not receiving pension under Abhaya Hastam and wanted officials to find out the reasons why eligible beneficiaries were not receiving the pension. He said that the number should increase as the government had reduced eligibility from 65 years to 57 years.

