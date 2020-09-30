Errors in CLAT answer key: Expert

The Consortium of National Law Universities on September 28 organised CLAT 2020 for admissions into the UG and PG law programmes offered by 22 national law universities across the country.

By | Published: 12:38 am

Hyderabad: The answer key for around 15 to 20 questions in the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2020 for UG have errors, says an expert. Some questions have two correct answers, while other questions have incorrect options.

The Consortium of National Law Universities on September 28 organised CLAT 2020 for admissions into the UG and PG law programmes offered by 22 national law universities across the country. It also released provisional answer keys.

On Tuesday CLAT expert and legal faculty at Page College, Hyderabad, Ram Prasad said in English section, out of 30 questions, six including question numbers 5, 6, 8, 13, 14 and 24 had incorrect options while 12th question has two correct answers.

In the legal section, he said question number 94 and 103 have wrong answers, question numbers 115, 117, 122, 125 and 128 in the logic section have mistakes, and five questions in Quant (maths) section did not have any answers. “English section had maximum errors in the key,” Ram Prasad said.

The Consortium has invited objections on the provisional answer keys on its website https://consortiumofnlus.ac.in/

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .