Errum Manzil demolition: HC to hear arguments on Monday

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 9:31 pm

Hyderabad: A two-judge Bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Shameem Akther, on Thursday continued to hear the batch of PILs on the government’s proposed demolition of Errum Manzil to construct a new Assembly and Legislative Council building.

Questioned by the Bench, if the court had the power to direct the State to constitute a Heritage Conservation Committee, one of the petitioner’s counsel, Nalin Kumar, submitted that the judiciary had a legal duty to interfere in policy decisions in certain matters of public importance.

The State had not placed the decision before the public for their opinion and objections as mandated by the HMDA Act. Also, the proposed plan was not mentioned in the Master Plan 2031, Nalin said. The Bench directed the petitioners to file their written arguments by Monday and adjourned the matter.

