Errum Manzil not a heritage structure: Govt

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 12:38 am 12:52 am

Hyderabad: The State government has said that its decision to construct a new Legislature complex at Errum Manzil is a policy decision and hence, cannot be subjected to a judicial review.

In its counter-affidavit filed in the High Court on Tuesday, the State government said Errum Manzil building was not a heritage structure and was also not suitable for occupancy. The Irrigation Department using the building had vacated it in 2004 and in its present state, was not suitable for occupancy. The policy decision of the government did not warrant judicial interference as it is not a case of stated arbitrariness for the High Court to step in and exercise its power of judicial review.

The government also questioned the locus standi of one of the petitioners, A Revanth Reddy, who, it said, was trying to settle political scores through his writ petition. The public interest litigation petitions on the two issues, the government said, were filed for political gains by some, while others filed the petitions motivated by those seeking to settle political scores. The government requested the court to reject the petitions. Terming the pleas filed against the government decisions as ‘political interest litigations’, it said such petitions have no locus standi.

Previous cases cited

In its affidavit, the government also said several previous court cases show that decisions taken by it for effective and improved governance cannot be subjected to judicial review. In support of its contention, it cited the PTR (exports) Madras vs Union of India, Kutch Jal Kankar Nivaram Samiti vs State of Gujarat cases.

With respect to Errum Manzil, the government said the structure was not a listed heritage building and did not require any permission for its demolition from the Heritage Conservation Committee. The petitioners themselves have said that lot of money was used for undertaking repairs to the Legislative Assembly buildings. Despite such repairs, safety issues in the current Assembly remain a matter of serious concern and in 2017, the Roads & Buildings Department, in its report, had said that the Legislative Council building did not meet the required standards. The present buildings do not have effective fire prevention systems. It is under such circumstances that the current government took a policy decision to construct a new Assembly complex, the affidavit said.

Facilities lacking

The current Assembly, it said, was built by the Nizam to be used as the Town Hall and as such, the State does not have any building that is an official Legislature complex. The current facilities being used for the purpose have 25 rooms, five committee halls. It does not have adequate accommodation for the Chief Minister, Speaker, Deputy Speaker, Leader of Opposition and Ministers as well as for the Legislature Secretary.

The Legislative Council building too lacks facilities while officials sit in the corridors of the building. The current legislature complex buildings are scattered and lack adequate parking facilities, it said.

With regard to the estimates for constructing a new Assembly complex, the government said the exercise was on to finalize the designs and once this is done, there will be clarity on cost estimates.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter