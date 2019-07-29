Erstwhile Adilabad continues to register moderate rains

By | Published: 7:56 pm

Adilabad: Several parts of erstwhile Adilabad district continued to register light to moderate rains for the third consecutive day on Monday, bringing life to streams and resulting in copious inflows into irrigation tanks and projects. Agriculture activity, which had been stalled due to scanty rainfall, has been set to gain momentum. Connectivity among certain villages was affected following the downpour in some places.

Nennal mandal of Mancherial district received highest rainfall by 69.6 mm, while Bheemaram recorded 52.6 mm of rainfall. Bellampalli, Bheemini, Chennur, Mancherial, Naspur, Vemanapalli, Jannaram saw over 40 mm of rainfall. Luxettipet, Hajipur, Kasipet, Thandur, Kannepalli, Mandamarri, Jaipur and Kotapalli mandals witnessed somewhere between 20 and 40 mm of rainfall.

Chintalamaneppli mandal belonging to Kumram Bheem Asifabad district had the maximum rainfall 54.8 mm of rainfall. Koutala, Lingapur, Rebbena, Tiryani, Sirpur (U), Jainoor, Dahegaon and Asifabad mandals registered anywhere between 30 mm and 40 mm of rainfall. Bejjur, Kerameri, Kaghaznagar, Sirpur (T) and Penchikalpet mandals saw below 20 mm of rainfall.

Meanwhile, Bazarhathnoor and Bela mandals registered 59 and 57.2 mm of rainfall respectively. Sirikonda, Ichoda, Indervelli, Jainad, Narnoor, Utnoor and Neradigonda mandals received 30 mm and 50 mm of rainfall. Boath, Gadiguda, Gudihathnoor, Adilabad Urban, Bheempur, Tamsi and Adilabad Rural mandals witnessed lower than 30 mm of rainfall.

Due to heavy downpours, irrigation tanks and projects in the district received heavy inflows of rainwater. Kaddam Narayana Reddy project in Nirmal district saw inflows by 11,197 cusecs. The total water level reached 685 feet as against the installed capacity of 700 feet. Sripada Yellampalli project belonging to Mancherial registered inflows of 2,221 cusecs, while Kumram Bheem project of KB Asifabad district recorded inflows by 2,014 cusecs.

Farmers expressed their happyness over the good amount of rains and opined that the sowing of paddy saplings could be commenced once showers recede in a day or two. No crop damage was reported so far. However, trees were uprooted on some stretches and streams overflown, hitting connectivity in Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Adilabad and Mancherial districts.

Similarly, extraction of coal was stalled in underground and open cast mining projects in Bellampalli, Mandamarri and Srirampur Areas, causing loss to Singareni Collieries Company Limited.

