Erstwhile Adilabad waterfalls come alive

By | Published: 12:02 am 12:06 am

Adilabad: The intermittent rain has brought life to some waterfalls in erstwhile Adilabad district.

Several parts of the district have been registering showers at regular intervals for a couple of weeks, bringing some respite to the agrarian community, who were anxiously waiting for rains. Yet, sowing activity is to gain momentum as the district is witnessing deficit rainfall. However, waterfalls are receiving copious inflows of rainwater, attracting visitors in large numbers.

For instance, famous Kuntala Waterfalls of Adilabad district and another waterfall in Gadiguda mandal of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district are being thronged by nature lovers and visitors from the past few days. Other waterfalls in these backward districts too are witnessing a decent turnout.

A scenic waterfall, which came to light last year, near Pangidi Madara Tiryani mandal is gradually becoming a popular destination, with people from Kumram Bheem Asifabad and neighbouring Mancherial district evincing to interest to have a glimpse of nature’s beauty. Gundala Waterfalls too seeing a large number of visitors.

However, visitors are facing hardships at the waterfalls due to lack of basic amenities such as drinking water and toilets. One needs to hire a vehicle or go on own vehicle to reaching these spots. They are also forced to trek rocks as no steps were built.

“Composite Adilabad district is endowed with several picturesque waterfalls situated in remote and inaccessible parts. They can be converted into major tourist spots by creating facilities such as accommodation, drinking water and toilets. Else, visiting most of these places is fraught with nightmarish experiences,” A Chandra Mouli, a tourist guide of Mancherial, told ‘Telangana Today.’

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter