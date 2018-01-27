Erstwhile Karimnagar will be drought-free, says Etela Rajender

By | Published: 8:50 pm

Karimnagar: Finance and Civil Supplies Minister Etela Rajender informed that erstwhile Karimangar district would be made as a drought free area once the ongoing Kaleshweram lift irrigation project was completed. He was speaking at the Zilla Parishad general body meeting held in ZP meeting hall here on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, he made it clear that there won’t be any shortage for water if Medigaddare, Sundilla, Annaram, and Thupakulagudem barrages being constructed as part of Kaleshwaram project were completed.

Terming Kaleshwaram project as a biggest human attempt in the world, the Minister said that dry lands would be turned into parched fields by supplying Godavari water to the last acre. Irrespective of political affiliations, equal development is being done across the State. Rajender said that it was the responsibility of local public representatives to monitor the works in the rural level and complete them with a quality without any irregularies.

With a view to provide corporate level treatment to poor, all facilities were arranged in government hospitals besides modern equipment. Besides furniture, surrounding walls, lights, toilets, gates and other facilities were provided in all government schools. Drinking water would be supplied to all villages from March by completing Mission Bagiratha. Old pipelines would be used to supply water in the summer season. Tapped drinking water would be provided to every house by completing intra-village pipelines by next June.