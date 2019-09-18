Erstwhile Khamamm receives copious rainfall

By | Published: 8:48 pm

Khammam/Kothagudem: Many mandals in erstwhile Khammam district have received moderate to rather heavy rainfall on Wednesday.

The district headquarters of Khammam received rather heavy rainfall leading to disruption of traffic flow and normal life. Mandals like Yellandu, Tekulapalli in Kothagudem, Karepally, Kamepally, Wyra, Konijerla and others in Khammam have also received rather heavy rainfall.

Due to the rainfall for the past couple of days all the irrigation reservoirs were filled to capacity.

The officials at Kinnerasani project have released excess water by lifting one gate and excess water from Taliperu project was also being released downstream.

At Tekulapalli two bullocks washed away in a stream at Koppurai village.

Meanwhile standing crops like green gram, cotton and others have suffered damage due to water stagnation in the fields caused by continuous rains erstwhile Khammam has been witnessing during the past one week.

