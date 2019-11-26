Escort night trains for better passenger security: SCR GM

By | Published: 1:18 am

Hyderabad: The General Manager of South Central Railway (SCR), Gajanan Mallya directed railway officials to lay special focus on escorting trains that run at night.

He said it would go a long way in improving passenger security at vulnerable sections especially between Bengaluru and Guntakal section in view of the recent incidents.

During a review meeting on the security of passengers and safety aspects of train operations in SCR zone on Monday, Mallya advised the officials to focus on loco failures and signal failures which were affecting punctuality of trains. He instructed officials to take up regular and mandatory maintenance works to avoid such incidents.

He elaborately discussed on the recent Over Head Equipment (OHE) failures between Vijayawada and Warangal, where reportedly jaggery bags were thrown on the line at night.

Mallya instructed Principal Chief Security Commissioner to intensify checks at nights to avoid repeat of such incidents and counsel nearby people to prevent such incidents.

He appreciated Divisional Railway Managers for maintaining punctuality. He reviewed the status of restoration of Rajdhani, Duronto and Garibrath trains to the original route, which were diverted due to traffic block in Guntakal Division.

Mallya also analysed the problem of water clogging in Limited Height Subways where the issue was pointed out by Members of Parliament in recent meetings. He instructed the officials to redesign the structure and find a solution.