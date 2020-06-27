Esha delighted to be part of Indian core team for Olympics

By | Published: 12:08 am 10:20 pm

Hyderabad: If everything goes according to plan, shooter Esha Singh will become one of the youngest Indian athletes to represent the country at the Olympics. The 15-year-old Hyderabadi girl has been selected to the Indian shooting core team for the postponed Tokyo Olympic Games and if she manages to be among top two performers of the country, she will join the likes of PT Usha, who represented India at 16 years and 69 days at Moscow Olympics in in 1980.

Esha Singh is over the moon after learning that she has been named along with quota-winning Manu Bhakar, Yashaswini Singh and Annuraj Singh in the 10m air pistol women’s category by National Rifle Association of India. India have won two Olympic quotas in the event. “It is a great feeling to be part of the Indian core team for the Olympics. I was not expecting it at all. We had three trials – two in February and one in April – and I finished at third in overall positionings and got selected,” she said.

“The association will have a few training camps soon and I am eager to participate in the tournaments. The experience of competing in good number of tournaments will come in handy. For now, we are being trained online by the Indian coach. This news will also motivate me to work even harder. I am playing table tennis as well to improve my hand-eye coordination,” said Esha, who won the Junior World Cup silver and Asian Championship gold last year.

Meanwhile, Esha’s father Sachin Singh said they never put his daughter under the pressure of expectations and that is the secret for her success. “It is a great opportunity for Esha. She has a full year to prepare. We never let her feel the pressure of any tournament. She implements what she practices and that helps her,” he added.

