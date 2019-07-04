Esha Gupta sizzles in steamy photo

By | Published: 8:30 pm

Actor, model and Miss India International title holder, Esha Gupta made her debut in the film industry with Emraan Hashmi starrer Jannat 2. Soon after, her presence was seen in films like Raaz 3D, Humshakals, Rustom, Commando 2 and so on. The actor also made a special appearance in Ram charan’s Vinaya Vidheya Rama and won the hearts of the Telugu audience with her performance in the song Ek baar ek baar.

Esha mesmerised the audience in her music video, Get Dirty, which released early this year. This Punjabi-English fusion number where she was seen busting out some sensuous dance moves captivated many young hearts. In between her upcoming projects and busy work life, the actor is managing to keep her fans hooked to her Instagram profile by sharing a few adorable and sexy pictures of herself, along with a dog, or some from her steaming hot photo shoots.

On the professional front, the actor is gearing up for her next film, Desi Magic, which is slated for an early September release and will also be seen in an action thriller, One Day: Justice Delivered.