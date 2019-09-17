Esha shoots gold with junior world record score

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 8:01 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana State shooter Esha Singh cornered glory as she won the gold in the national trials with a record score of 244.0 in the junior women’s 10m air pistol category in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The talented youngster broke the earlier record of 242.5 held by Manu Bhaker. The world record in the junior women’s 10m air pistol is at 243.3 by Chinese shooter Jiang Ranxin.

Since it is not an international event, it will not be recorded as the world record but will remain as the national record. Esha earlier shot 574 in the qualifications to make it to the final list. With this feat, she became the youngest national champion and the youngest junior record holder in the 10m air pistol junior women’s category.

