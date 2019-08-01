Esha Singh shoots two gold medals

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 11:50 pm 11:23 pm

Hyderabad: State shooter Esha Singh overcame adversities to won two gold medals in the 10m air pistol competition in women and junior individual categories at the ongoing XII Sardar Sajjan Singh Sethi Memorial Master Shooting competitions in New Delhi on Thursday.

Dhanush Srikanth also did the State proud by winning a silver in the 10m air rifle junior men’s category and a bronze in the 10m air rifle youth men’s category. The city girl has been suffering from stomach infection since three days. She competed with the health issue but came out on top. She missed a treble as she didn’t participate in the youth category.

In the women’s 10m air pistol category, Esha accumulated 239.5 points for the gold medal after shooting 580.18 in the qualification round. Railways’ Ruchita Rajendra won the silver while Tamil Nadu’s P Nivetha took the bronze. In the junior category, she shot 239.7 for the gold while Haryana’s Priya Raghava took silver. Punjab’s Khusheerat Kaur Sandhu stood in the third place.

In the 10m air rifle junior men’s section, Telangana shooter Srikanth shot 248.6 for the second place while MP’s Harshit Binjwa took the gold with a 249.0 in the final. HP’s Surya Pratab Singh Banshtu took the bronze. The youngster Srikanth returned in the youth category to win a bronze with a 227.7 for the bronze medal.

Results: 10m Air Pistol Women: 1. Esha Singh (Telangana) 239.5, 2. Ruchita Rajendra (Railways), 3. P Nivetha P (Tamil Nadu); 10m Air Pistol Junior Women: 1. Esha Singh (Telangana) 239.7, 2. Priya Raghav (Haryana) 237.5, 3. Khusheerat Kaur Sandhu (Punjab);

10M Air Rifle Junior Men: 1. Harshit Binjwa (MP) 249.0, 2. Dhanush Srikanth (Telangana), 3. Surya Pratab Singh Banshtu (HP); 10M Air Rifle Youth Men: 1. Yash Vardhan (Rajasthan) 251.0, 2. Aishwary Pratab Singh Tomar (MP), 3. Dhanush Srikanth (Telangana).