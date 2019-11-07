Esha wins gold in 10m air pistol event in Asian Shooting Championship

By | Published: 4:54 pm

Hyderabad: City’s promising shooter Esha Singh shot her third international medal when she won the gold in 10m air pistol women (junior) in 14th Asian Shooting Championship in Doha on Thursday.

Esha won the gold by topping the qualification of 579 and won the final with a score of 242.2. The young Marredpally shooter dominated the event as she defeated Jeon Hyo of Korea (237.3 points) and Raghav Priya, also of India (217.6), to top the honors.

