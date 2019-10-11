ESI scam: More skeletons tumble out

By | Published: 12:05 am

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) probing the ESI scam is preparing to record more arrests with the alleged roles of more people coming to light in the financial irregularities in purchasing medicines and kits for dispensaries and hospitals.

Investigators got more information about the involvement of other persons including representatives from pharmaceutical companies during separate questioning of the seven persons whose two-day custody concluded here on Thursday.

“The seven persons including the suspended Insurance Medical Services (IMS) Department Ch. Devika Rani gave information that will help us in nailing others involved in the scam,” an official said.

Presently, the ACB is in the process of corroborating the information given by Rani and others during questioning to get more clarity, the official said, refusing to divulge more details as the investigation is on.

With the two-day custody of the seven persons concluding, the officials handed them over to Chanchalguda prison authorities.

In a related development, ACB officials filed a petition in the special court for ACB cases seeking custody of four persons – Life Care Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Managing Director Baddam Sudhakar Reddy, Nacharam ESI hospital pharmacist K Nagalaxmi, RC Puram ESI Hospital Senior Assistant M Surendranath Babu and one more person. They are currently in judicial remand in Chanchalguda prison.

