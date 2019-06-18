ESIC Medical College collaborating with BITS Pilani Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:18 am

Hyderabad: Lieutenant General, Depender Singh Ahuja, Chief of Staff, Southern Command on Tuesday visited the Army College of Dental Sciences here.

He was briefed on the performance of the college and was shown the services being provided by the hospital for Ex-Servicemen, ESIC patients and also the general public.

He was also briefed on the improvements made in the last year and also the need to enhance the intake strength. Principal Ramana Reddy told him about collaborative efforts being undertaken with the ESIC Medical College, BITS Pilani Hyderabad campus and other institutions.

The General officer complemented the Principal and the staff for maintaining excellent standards. He exhorted them to be the best by ensuring good patient care and produce top-of-the-line dental doctors. He also interacted with the students and patients listening in to suggestions for improvement. He presented a cheque of Rs 5 lakh for the purchase of dental operating microscope which would make the treatment simpler and better, according to a press release.

